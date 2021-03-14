Pak drone spotted in Punjab’s Bamial, returns after BSF opens fire

CHANDIGARH: A Pakistani drone entered the Indian territory on Sunday but was forced to return as BSF jawans spotted it and opened fire in its direction in Punjab’s Pathankot district, a police official said.

“The drone which came from the Pakistani side was sighted at Dinda post close to Bamial along the Indo-Pak international border,” Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said.

He said the BSF opened fire in its direction after which it returned to the neighbouring country.

Asked if the drone dropped anything inside the Indian territory before flying back, Khurana said, “A thorough search operation was carried out at the site, but nothing was found.” (AGENCIES)