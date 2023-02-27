Be responsive to public issues, beware of black sheep: DSS to LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 27: Former minister and president, Dogra Sadar Sabha, Gulchain Singh Charak has expressed serious concern over a spate of non – popular and harsh decisions of the UT administration and ignoring some of the most important issues of the UT (particularly Jammu region) that have invited ire of one or the other section of the local population.

Addressing a press conference at Jammu today, Charak while citing the recent ill planned drive on retrieval of encroached lands and constructions, decision on imposition of property tax with effect from 1 April, 2023, cancellation of selection process of Sub-Inspectors of police, Financial Account Assistants on account of paper leaks which shows utter failure of the agencies responsible for recruitments, due to which carrier of thousands of highly qualified youths is put to risk, besides creating anxiety and restlessness among the youths and cancellation of results of recruitment to two Border Battalions of Jammu and Kashmir Police following discrepancies noticed in the software application of the implementing agency, playing down of environmental degradation, landslides and incidents of damage to houses and lands along Jammu – Srinagar highway caused by faulty execution of road widening project, breach of Ranbir Canal at Dharap putting thousands of farmers to inconvenience, growing restlessness amongst unemployed youth and casual labourers/ daily wagers, PM Package employees refusing to serve in Kashmir province because of selective killings and security threats, no action on deportation of Rohingyas, Charak has said that gradually, the nationalist forces in the UT are finding themselves on a defensive as people have begun to question the benefits of abrogating Article 370 of Indian Constitution and partitioning the State of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh into two Union Territories.

He said that although cosmetic touches are being given and infrastructure is being developed under the Smart City Jammu Project, but ‘regrettably’, the heritage value of its monuments within the walled city Jammu is not being taken proper care. Even the roofs of the whole Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex have been dismantled and exposed to vagaries of weather damaging the fabulous, artistic, priceless interiors and the work is nowhere nearing completion.

Charak said that it appears some black-sheep in the administration within the Union Territory and even at the Union Capital are misguiding the UT top-brass and national leadership and not bringing the reality of grassroots level to their knowledge. He apprehended a conspiracy at different levels to widen the gulf between the government and the common people and asked the PM, HM and LG to be aware and more accessible to voice of the people.

Senior members GA Khawaja, Col Virendera K Sahi, Gambhir Dev, CM Sharma and Amant Ali Shah also accompanied.