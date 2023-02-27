‘Kud’ dance performed at Tawi Art Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 27: Theatre group Natrang here today presented ‘Kud’ dance at Tawi Art Festival organized by Hari Tara Charitable Trust.

The electrifying energy of the traditional ‘Kud’ performers who hail from Reasi received tremendous appreciation of all for their highly engaging presentation.

The most noteworthy feature of ‘Kud’ presentation was that the performers beautifully maintained all traditional movements and rhythms of centuries.

Natrang Director, Padmashri Balwant Thakur thanked Dr. Jyotsana Singh, Conceptualizer, designer and presenter of Tawi Art Festival for giving this rarest opportunity to the traditional ‘Kud’ performers for allowing them to showcase their art in front of majestic Amar Mahal.

Describing Kud, Balwant Thakur informed that ‘Kud’ is one of the most popular dance forms of the hills of Reasi which can also be found in Kathua, Udhampur and Doda districts.

Primarily performed by men-folk this ritualistic dance is performed to please local deities.

People have a belief that during village celebrations and rituals, organized in the honour of local deities, whole men-folk perform ‘Kud’ and missing the same may annoy the local deity which no one can afford to do.

For centuries this wonderful tradition of dance survived in the same fashion and later it begin to be performed in other festivities like marriages, child birth and crop cutting occasions.