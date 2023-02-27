EPFO Regional Commissioner holds ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 27; The “Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 District Outreach and Awareness Program was organized by EPFO Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in the districts of Reasi, Ramban, Udhampur, Kulgam, Pulwama and Leh for the stakeholders of the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh with the theme for this month being Final PF Withdrawal, Transfer of PF Accounts, Understanding my account & account profile – KYC, and UAN related issues.

The program was organized with a view to sensitize the employers as well as employees about the various important aspects of Provident Fund such as Final PF withdrawal, transfer of PF accounts, issues related to social security, among others.The program threw light on various schemes and their benefits, eligibility criteria of employers and employees, employers’ responsibilities regarding returns and remittances, among others. It also highlighted various online facilities which are available for the pensioners and various new initiatives taken by EPFO such as e – nomination, advance for COVID – 19, etc.

EPFO Jammu, Srinagar and Ladakh took this opportunity to provide handholding support to the stakeholders at the respective venues besides hearing them (their suggestions, inputs, and grievances). Issues and problems faced by the Organizations in implementing the EPF & MP Act. 1952 were heard and necessary actions were taken accordingly. UAN Activation, Bank & Aadhaar Seeding, filing of online claims, filing of e-nominations, e-sign, filing ECR were explained with hands on demonstration in the programme.

Rizwan Uddin, Regional P F Commissioner-I, J& K and Ladakh addressing at Army Public School, Udhampur specially emphasized on the importance of Pension and Insurance benefits available under the EPF & MP Act, 1952.

Mussarat Islam, DC, Ramban advised the representatives of government departments and agencies to provide PF coverage and extend the social security benefits to all the employees in their projects.

“Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 District Outreach Program” was also addressed by Pramod Kumar Singh EO/AO in Reasi, Shri Vijay Choithani EO/AO in Ramban, Shri Amit Jakhmola EO/AO in Udhampur, Ankur Janghu EO/AO in Pulwama, Suhail Khan, EO/AO in Kulgam and Pawan Kumar, EO/AO in Leh under the supervision of Regional P. F. Commissioner-I, Rizwan Uddin.