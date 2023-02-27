Arun Manhas sets deadline of March 31 for completion

Cold store construction at Chenani

Excelsior Correspondent

CHENANI (UDHAMPUR), Feb 27: Managing Director, J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation Limited (JK AIDCL), Dr. Arun Manhas, today visited and inspected the construction site of Cold Store being established at Chenani.

Divisional Manager, JK AIDCL, A. H. Salaria and other officers accompanied the MD.

MD said that this cold store facility is first of its kind post harvest support to the farmers of the district. This facility will help in income generation for the farmers by way of selling their produce in the market when the rates are appropriate.

Pertinently, the 320 MT Cold Store was approved under NABARD loan scheme for an amount of Rs.282.17 lakh. The building for the said project was handed over by the department of Agriculture Jammu to the JK AIDCL for creating the Cold Store facility. This cold store will cater to the requirements of farmers in and around district Udhampur and it will be used for storing fruits, vegetables etc.

MD directed the contractor to pace up the construction work and complete the project by 31st March, 2023.