Parikshat takes stock of Grade-8 exams

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 27: Chairman of J&K Board of School Education and Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), J&K, Prof Parikshat Manhas today visited various Class-8 examination centres and took stock of the arrangements put in place by the authorities.

Around 1.79 lakh Eighth-Grade students-Government and private-from both the Jammu and Kashmir Divisions are taking the second term of the academic year 2022-23 after the Government gave its approval for the implementation of the unified academic calendar and the holding of exams in the March-April session.

While taking stock of the arrangements, Prof Manhas stressed on the need to provide all the necessary facilities to the students without fail. “The provisions of cleanliness and a conducive atmosphere to the students should be met at all costs. Care should be taken to make the students as comfortable as you can while they are busy writing their answer scripts,” he said.

Prof Manhas, while visiting an examination centre where the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) were taking the examination, emphasized the importance of providing everything the kids would need.

Pertinently, some 1741 children with exceptional needs from both the divisions are taking the exam as well. The SCERT and the associated District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) are supervising the entire process of conducting the examinations.