AAP gheraoes BJP office in Jammu to protest arrest of Delhi Dy CM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 27: Jammu Province unit of the Aam Aadmi Party today gheraoed the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar and staged a vigorous protest outside it to resent the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers from different parts of Jammu province participated in the protest. The protesters were raising slogans against the BJP Government at the Centre. Opposing the arrest of Manish Sisodia, they termed the Modi Government as a Hitlerite regime.

The protesters alleged that the BJP Government at the Center was arresting opposition leaders through various agencies by implicating them in various scams so that pressure can be put on them to suppress their voices. Describing the arrest of Manish Sisodia as a Hitlerite move of the Government, they said that the people who are involved in scams worth crores of rupees have remained friends of PM Modi while the Education Minister of Delhi who is making constant efforts to provide better education to poor children, has been arrested.

Aam Aadmi Party workers said that they will not tolerate this at any cost and will start a big movement against it on the streets. AAP leaders called upon the party workers to unite people against such anti-democratic steps of the Central Government and teach a befitting lesson to the BJP in the coming elections.

Alleging that the BJP Government at the Center was misusing various agencies to arrest the opposition leader by implicating them in false allegations, AAP claimed that this BJP will have to pay heavy price for its anti-people moves in the next Lok Sabha elections.

The protest was led by AAP leader Surinder Singh Shingari, Ravi Shastri, Amit Kapoor, Namrata, Reena, Partap, Gurmeet, Rajesh Pargotra, Sandeep Sharma, Jayesh Gupta, Amrik Singh, Rajesh Bali, Raju Salaria, Raman Sharma, Parminder, Amritwattal, Mohinder Pal, Goldy, Raj Kumar, Nisha and others.