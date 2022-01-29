BDC Chairman, Sarpanch start work at Cremation Ground

Excelsior Correspondent

R S PURA, Jan 29: Chairman Block Development Council (BDC) Suchetgarh, Tarsem Singh Saroch and Surjit Chaudhary, Sarpanch Panchayat Shekh-e-Chak and Co-Convener BJP Panchayati Raj Cell, on Saturday jointly kick started development work at crematorium in village Shekh-e-Chak.

Speaking on the occasion BDC Chairman, Tarsem Singh said that steps are being taken continuously for the development of rural areas under PM Modi led Government at the Center which is making the requisite funds available for the Panchayats.

Sarpanch Surjit Chaudhary said that condition of the cremation ground in the village was very poor.

“We have decided to start the work of boundary wall of the cremation ground out of the Panchayat fund. Apart from this, other development works of the crematorium will also be completed soon,” he maintained adding that with the commencement of this work a long pending demand of the people has been fulfilled today.

The Sarpanch assured the people of the village that development works would be continued at full swing in coming days too.

Panch Praveen Chaudhary, Devraj Chaudhary, former Sarpanch Swaran Lal and others were also present on the occasion.