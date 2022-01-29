Traffic cops hand over lost wallet to owner

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: In an act of honesty, traffic cops has set an example for many by returning a wallet containing Rs 8000 cash, driving license, ATM card, Adhaar card and other items to its rightful owner.

DTI Nagrota Inspector Rakesh Kumar and his team found a wallet at busy junction TCP bypass Nagrota. They went through its contents and found some phone numbers written on a page. They contacted on said numbers to reach the owner.

The owner of the wallet was identified as Javed Ahmad Pandit, son of Noor Mohammad Pandit of Kolipora, Khanyar, Srinagar.

When Javed received DTI’s call, he had just finished checking of his car and had lost all hope of finding his wallet.

“DTI Rakesh told me to come to TCP bypass Nagrota and collect the wallet. I thought he must have found an empty wallet with only my ID proof. It had around Rs 8000 and other important cards. Nevertheless I went there because it is difficult to make new Aadhar card and other identity cards”, said Javed Ahmad Pandit.

An hour later when Javed met DTI Rakesh and got his wallet back, he was surprised to see the cash intact. He checked his wallet and found that traffic cops had only checked the documents. Not a single rupee was missing.

The owner Javed Ahmad expressed his gratitude to the Traffic Police Jammu to be able to get his wallet back.

Dr Koshal Sharma, SSP Traffic City Jammu appreciated the work of traffic cops deputed at Nagrota.