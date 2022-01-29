Tesla Power opens outlet in Transport Nagar Narwal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: Tesla Power USA Inc Hybrid Outlet was opened in 496/6 Transport Nagar Narwal.

The outlet was inaugurated by Jitendra Gupta, Chairman AM Hyundai Group, Dheeraj Kumar, North Head, Tesla Power USA Inc and Rahul Bhatt, State Head (J&K) Tesla Power USA Inc.

Chaman Lal welcomed the chief guest Jitendra Gupta, Chairman AM Group during the inauguration ceremony of the Jammu based firm Chaman Lal Proprietor—the authorized Distributor Tesla Power USA Inc.

The Company launched their American Technology-based products such as Inverter Batteries, Automotive Batteries, Two-Wheeler Batteries, Tractor Batteries, Trucks Batteries, Solar Batteries and Solar Panels, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Home UPS, Solar UPS, Industrial UPS, HUPS, 2v/ 12v Batteries, Smart Inverters and recently Hybrid VRLA, SMF VRLA Batteries in which, all the cells are replaceable.

Continuing the innovation, they are now coming up with EV Scooters and EV Charging Stations and Battery Swap Stations Pan-India, serviced by the Tesla Power Shops. They aim to set up 500 EV Charging Stations of EV Scooters and expand to Pan India with 5000 Charging Stations in the coming months. EV Scooters are expected to hit Indian roads by March 2022.

“This is our commitment to encourage the use of EV’s and contribute to as much sustainability of the environment as we can. Our support to power these vehicles is hundred percent and we look forward to offering them charging points support to increase the acceptance of EV 2 Wheelers,” says Kavinder Khurana, CMD (India).

Being a rapidly growing social enterprise, and keeping in mind the need for wellness among end customers, the company has launched its alkaline RO water business through its new vertical “Tesla Healthy Life”. Tesla Healthy Life from Tesla Power USA is an initiative to provide healthy water to everyone at an affordable cost. One can visit the new website www.teslahealthylife.com to know more about the product range in Alkaline Water RO Purifiers which is assured as good as Kangen water but at a far cost-effective and affordable price”, says the Vertical Head of Tesla Healthy Life. Going forward, the company plans to launch Air Purifier, Dehumidifier in the Wellness Division.

The Chief Sales Officer, Sandeep Avasti said, “Tesla Power Shop will be the individual stock points where all these products will be available”.