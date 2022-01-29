Altaf opposes employment to non-locals in power projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: Apni Party president has strongly opposed employment of the outsiders in power projects of Chenab Valley and demanded job protection for local youth of three districts.

Addressing a joining programme at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu today, JKAP leader welcomed retired Forester, Irshad Ahmed Masoom from Kishtwar and District president, People Conference in Doda, Saleem Magray who joined Apni Party.

The programme was organized by State general secretary, Syed Asgar Ali.

Extending his support to the local youth of Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts, Bukhari referred to the growing unemployment among the youth in Chenab Valley.

“We have received certain complaints about the companies running power projects that they have imported non-local labourers and skilled persons from outside J&K while they have ample manpower which is easily available in Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban Districts,” he said.

He said that “If the companies continue to deny employment to the local youth in these Districts by employing the outsiders, the Apni Party would oppose it strongly,” he added.

He urged the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for his personal intervention with regard to the employment to the local youth in power projects in Chenab Valley.

“The leaders and workers of NC, PC and PDP are joining Apni Party after losing faith in the traditional political parties,” he said while welcoming the new-entrants into the Party.

He said that “The acceptability of the traditional political parties has declined since their leadership has failed on all fronts to deliver as per the expectation of the people.”

“It is unfortunate that the elements who still believe in creating differences between the two regions, but the Apni Party will never allow such elements to succeed,” he added.

Prominent among those who were present in the joining programme include Ghulam Hassan Mir, Manjit Singh, Ex-MLA Faqir Nath, Provincial Secretary Dr Rohit Gupta and others.