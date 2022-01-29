JSCL signs agreements for development of 23 Junctions, smart traffic booths in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: Smooth flow of traffic and better pedestrian facilities are on the cards as Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has signed two separate agreements for the development of 23 junctions and for setting up smart traffic booths in different parts of the city.

The agreement for the development of junctions was signed and exchanged between the Chief Executive officer (CEO), JSCL, AvnyLavasa and representative of M/S RSB Projects Limited, Suresh Gupta, while the contract for setting up smart traffic booths was signed and exchanged between the Additional Chief Executive officer (CEO), JSCL, Hitesh Gupta, and representative of M/S Ved Paul Dewan.

Both the projects are being undertaken by JSCL under the Smart City Mission programme of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The 23 junctions across the city of temples will be developed and equipped with better facilities for citizens.

The major works taken up under the junctions’ improvement programme include, Geometric improvement, pickup-dropoff locations, lighting, street furniture, Tree line, bus top, location of traffic Signal, drainage of road through catchpits, toilets and water ATMs.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO JSCL, AvnyLavasa said that the facelift of junctions will add a neat and clean look to the city of temples. She added the completion of project will provide better facilities to citizens as well as tourists.

Ensuring all possible help to the project executing agency, Avny Lavasa directed officials to complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

Authorised signatory of M/S RSB Projects Limited, Suresh Gupta assured the completion of project before deadline.

The 23 junctions where these facilities are being developed are Shakuntala, Satwari, Mian Dido, Karan Nagar, PrasarBharti, CPO, Prem Nagar, Gujjar Nagar, District Jail, Vivekanand, Indira Junction, Rehari Junction, KachiChawni, DC office Junction, Gummat Junction, Upper Muthi, J&K Bank Head office junction, Panama Junction, Trikuta Nagar Junction, Power Grid office, Gangyal Junction, Jeeavan Nagar Junction and Shaurya Motor Junction.

Similarly, the smart traffic booths will be installed at 25 different locations across the city with an objective to provide better working conditions to traffic personnel.

In the first phase the smart traffic booths will be established at 25 different locations across the City. These locations have been identified in consultations with Traffic police at strategically important and critical junctions for smooth traffic movement.

The smart traffic booths will be equipped with modern facilities and will be able to maintain pleasant temperature inside according to weather conditions. The booths will also have single unit prefabricated toilet facility.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, JSCL, AvnyLavasa said that these smart traffic booths are equipped with proper sitting arrangements as well as with other facilities to enable Traffic cops to deliver their duties with more dedication. She also directed the project executing agency to set up booths in the stipulated time frame.

The locations identified for establishing traffic booths are Shastri Nagar- Satwari Road Point, Last Morh Gandhi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Hospital Turning, Greater Kailash NHW, Billol Bridge- Purmandal Turning point, Channi Himmat Central Lane 3, Sidhra Matadoor Stand, Narwal Petrol Pump, Qasim Nagar Chowk Bye Pass point, Sainik Colony Crossing on NHW, Sunjwan Chowk, 4th Tawi Bridge, Bakshi Nagar Pulli, BSF Paloura Chowk, Badwati Nagar 4th Bridge Rotary, Jewel Chowk, Kacchi Chowani Chowk, Roop Nagar near P/S Janipur, Gole Pulli Talab Tilloo, Sidhra Minibus stop Terminal Panjthirthi, Rehari Chowk, Roop Nagar, Janipur, Sabzi Mandi Chowk, Janipur, Women College, PCR Lane Junction and AG office chowk.