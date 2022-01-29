Amit starts lane-drain work

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Councillor, Amit Gupta here today started lane-drain work at Qasim Nagar area of Ward 19 which will be completed at a cost of Rs. 5 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion Gupta asked the general public to come forward and co-operate JMC in various development works in Jammu city.

He stressed upon the residents to avoid single use plastic and polythene in routine works and stop throwing debris and garbage in public drains and lanes.

The Councillor asked the people to adopt the habit of segregation of dry and wet garbage at their own level so that Jammu can be made neat, clean and beautiful city.

Local including Sunil Kumar, Shashi Kumar, Rinku Singh, Amirk Singh, Jasa Singh, Bhadur, Inder Jeet, Ashok Koul, Bini, Madan Lal and others were also present on the occasion.