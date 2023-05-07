Bank of India Q4 net profit rises 123%

Mumbai, May 6 : Public sector lender Bank of India on Saturday reported 123 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2023 to Rs 1,350 crore from Rs 606 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter increased by 37.77 per cent from Rs 3,987 crore to Rs 5,493 crore year-on-year, a press release said here.

The global net interest margin (NIM) improved from 2.56 per cent in March 2022 to 3.15 per cent in March 2023.