Major Tragedy Averted In J&K’s Pulwama, Police Recover Ied From Terror Associate

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, May 7: Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a major tragic incident as it apprehended a terror associate in Pulwama and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing approximately 5 to 6 kg, the police said on Sunday.

The arrested terror associate was identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Arigam, Pulwama, the police said.

The police have registered a case into the matter.

“Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a #terror associate Ishfaq Ahmed WR/O Arigam #Pulwama and recovering an #IED (approx 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure. Case registered,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (Agencies)