EMPLOYMENT (07-05-2023)

REQUIRED

Required a person having knowledge of GeM for training in the same

9419182804

Urgent Requirement Jammu

(Maths, physics, chemistry, biology, manager and

telecaller)

call

6006936074, 7670068686

Adress: bathindi and kachi chawni jammu

Required

1. Accountant knowing Busy Software experience at least 2 years

2. Driver (Experience 10 years) for Channi Himmat

Contact: 9419260362

JOB

MARKETING BOY REQUIRED

FOR LED BULB AGENCY,

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATE WITH TWO WHEELER WILL BE PREFFERED.

GOOD SALARY+INCENTIVES,

CONTACT: 9906311101, 6005522823

VIKAS NAGAR, SARWAL JAMMU

Required

TECHNICIAN EXPERIENCE

Appliances products. Experience five to 7 years old FOR PHILIPS SERVICE CENTER. BELOW GUMMAT MUNCIPAL MARKET NEAR VIVEKA NAND CHOWK JAMMU.

CONT. 01912572884, 9419155835

Hiring

* Sales Executive in Electronic Trade for Ramban, Doda & Kishtwar.

Minimum Qualification: Graduate

Experienced candidates will be given preference.

Salary:- 12K-15K

* Computer Operator

Minimum Qualification- Graduate

Freshers may also apply.

Salary:- up to 8K

Contact: 9419190788, 9419161616

Required

* Graphic Designer – 01

(Minimum experience 5 years)

* Accountant – 01

Contact:

9419148613, 9906906613

JOB OPPORTUNITIES

ENTIRE BATTERY INDUSTRY (ALL KINDS OF NEW BATTERY MANUFACTURING UNIT) INVITES

APPLICTION FOR DYANIMIC AND MOTIVATED CANDIDATES FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS.

BATTERY SALES MAN (4-5 YEARS EXP.)

BATTERY SERVICE MAN (4-5 YEARS EXP.)

MAIL YOUR RESUME ON

Entirebatteryind@gmail.com,

Sfalloy.corporate@gmail.com

CONTACT NUMBER-9596771881, 9837245883.

Only shortlisted candidate will

be called for the Interview .

INTERVIEW ADDRESS I.G.C. PHASE- 1

LANE – 07 SAMBA (J&K) 184121

Required

Female helper for household work and two kids.

Salary negotiable.

Near Panama Chowk

Gandhi Nagar

Contact us @ 9906852084 & 7087929266

WE ARE HIRING

Full Time Job/ Part Time Job

Position- Relationship Manager

Work with India’s Top Universities

Part time Job- Flexible working time

Earn upto 20k to 50k per month

Govt. Employe, Private Employees, Students can also apply for part time job

For more information and details

Contact: 9797311980, 9797441508

Urgently Wanted

Field Sales Person for Perfumes & Cosmetics Company in Jammu & outer region

– Qualification 12th pass

– Minimum 2 years experience in perfumes or cosmetic company

-Must have bike or scooty with DL or learning

– Salary range basic INR 15000-20000

+ TA + DA

Whatsapp with CV only 88008 25547

(Calls will be entertained only from 9 am – 6 pm)

JOB VACANCY

(New Plot to Bantalab only)

Computer Operator (Busy) – 1 post

Helper – 2 posts

Salary – 8000 to 11000

Address: ALPHA COLLECTION

Basant Nagar, Janipur, Jammu.

Ph.: 7006325709

VACANCY

Company:

Aristo Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd.

*Position: MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE

*H.Q : Jammu

*Qualification : B.Pharma/B.sc ( Med or Non Medical)

Age not more than 26 yrs

*Interested candidates can contact or send their updated CV to:*

Parveen Kumar Sharma (ASM)

Mob No – 9469211572

Trikuta Deep High School

DOORDARSHAN LANE JAMMU

REQUIRED TEACHER

Teacher required for higher classes qualification BSc, M.A, B.Ed, MEd/Non Medical (Computer knowing)

Mob No. 9419918396

Walk-in-Interview

Attention Sales Professionals! Walk-In Interview for Sales Staff at Jeep dealership on 8th and 9th of May 2023 11AM to 1PM at Bachittar complex, Sector7, Bye-Pass road, Channi Himmat, Jammu. Requirements: 2+ years of sales experience, excellent communication skills, ability to work in a team environment, and a valid driver’s license. Bring your resume and dress professionally. Join our team and grow your sales career with Jeep!

Phone No. 0191-3512172,73,74

Wanted

1. Salon Manager – Must be presentable and experience in client handling.

2. Front Desk Receptionist- Knowledge to operate basic computer system.

3. Stylist and Pedicurist – Excellent in skills and presentable.

For newly opened luxury salon

at Gandhi Nagar.

8899920777, 8899950777

JOB VACANCY

* Accountant for permanent office work

* Salesman (Male) for suits, sarees

* Helper for Shop (Male)

for a showroom in Jammu City

Contact: 9419182096, 7006915916

Required

2-driver

4 -helper

Location:- ladakh (shop)

Salary :- negotiable

Call:- +917051366162

Only non drinkers & non smokers

SOOD EYE CENTRE

JOB REQUIREMENT

Two Patient care Co-ordinators (Girl)

One Sale Girl for optical counter

Minimum Qualification Graduate

Contact No.: 7418111486/7418111487

Mail Id: ch.jammu@dragarwal.com

VACANCY

Required Sales officer for Jammu District and Rajouri District having experience of Sales line Contact : 9596640143 7006400408

Tiny Tots Hr. Sec. School

Lower Roop Nagar (Dhok Paloura)

(STAFF REQUIRED)

1) Biology Teacher upto

12th Class

2) Social Science (S. St)

Teacher upto 12th Class

3) Maid/Aaya-01

Contact with full bio data

Mob : 9419778089

Required

Area Sales Manager

HQ Jammu

A reputed Pharma Company looking for a Professional Manager having Minimum one year experience of Pharma Company Graduate with good communication and excellent knowledge of Jammu province market and Doctors may send their resume with photo &

gandhiji71@gmail.com

(Salary + Allowances best in Pharma Industry)