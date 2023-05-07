EMPLOYMENT (07-05-2023)

REQUIRED
Required a person having knowledge of GeM for training in the same
9419182804
Urgent Requirement Jammu
(Maths, physics, chemistry, biology, manager and
telecaller)
call
6006936074, 7670068686
Adress: bathindi and kachi chawni jammu
Required
1. Accountant knowing Busy Software experience at least 2 years
2. Driver (Experience 10 years) for Channi Himmat
Contact: 9419260362
JOB
MARKETING BOY REQUIRED
FOR LED BULB AGENCY,
EXPERIENCED CANDIDATE WITH TWO WHEELER WILL BE PREFFERED.
GOOD SALARY+INCENTIVES,
CONTACT: 9906311101, 6005522823
VIKAS NAGAR, SARWAL JAMMU
Required
TECHNICIAN EXPERIENCE
Appliances products. Experience five to 7 years old FOR PHILIPS SERVICE CENTER. BELOW GUMMAT MUNCIPAL MARKET NEAR VIVEKA NAND CHOWK JAMMU.
CONT. 01912572884, 9419155835
Hiring
* Sales Executive in Electronic Trade for Ramban, Doda & Kishtwar.
Minimum Qualification: Graduate
Experienced candidates will be given preference.
Salary:- 12K-15K
* Computer Operator
Minimum Qualification- Graduate
Freshers may also apply.
Salary:- up to 8K
Contact: 9419190788, 9419161616
Required
* Graphic Designer – 01
(Minimum experience 5 years)
* Accountant – 01
Contact:
9419148613, 9906906613
JOB OPPORTUNITIES
ENTIRE BATTERY INDUSTRY (ALL KINDS OF NEW BATTERY MANUFACTURING UNIT) INVITES
APPLICTION FOR DYANIMIC AND MOTIVATED CANDIDATES FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS.
BATTERY SALES MAN (4-5 YEARS EXP.)
BATTERY SERVICE MAN (4-5 YEARS EXP.)
MAIL YOUR RESUME ON
Entirebatteryind@gmail.com,
Sfalloy.corporate@gmail.com
CONTACT NUMBER-9596771881, 9837245883.
Only shortlisted candidate will
be called for the Interview .
INTERVIEW ADDRESS I.G.C. PHASE- 1
LANE – 07 SAMBA (J&K) 184121
Required
Female helper for household work and two kids.
Salary negotiable.
Near Panama Chowk
Gandhi Nagar
Contact us @ 9906852084 & 7087929266
WE ARE HIRING
Full Time Job/ Part Time Job
Position- Relationship Manager
Work with India’s Top Universities
Part time Job- Flexible working time
Earn upto 20k to 50k per month
Govt. Employe, Private Employees, Students can also apply for part time job
For more information and details
Contact: 9797311980, 9797441508
Urgently Wanted
Field Sales Person for Perfumes & Cosmetics Company in Jammu & outer region
– Qualification 12th pass
– Minimum 2 years experience in perfumes or cosmetic company
-Must have bike or scooty with DL or learning
– Salary range basic INR 15000-20000
+ TA + DA
Whatsapp with CV only 88008 25547
(Calls will be entertained only from 9 am – 6 pm)
JOB VACANCY
(New Plot to Bantalab only)
Computer Operator (Busy) – 1 post
Helper – 2 posts
Salary – 8000 to 11000
Address: ALPHA COLLECTION
Basant Nagar, Janipur, Jammu.
Ph.: 7006325709
VACANCY
Company:
Aristo Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd.
*Position: MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE
*H.Q : Jammu
*Qualification : B.Pharma/B.sc ( Med or Non Medical)
Age not more than 26 yrs
*Interested candidates can contact or send their updated CV to:*
Parveen Kumar Sharma (ASM)
Mob No – 9469211572
Trikuta Deep High School
DOORDARSHAN LANE JAMMU
REQUIRED TEACHER
Teacher required for higher classes qualification BSc, M.A, B.Ed, MEd/Non Medical (Computer knowing)
Mob No. 9419918396
Walk-in-Interview
Attention Sales Professionals! Walk-In Interview for Sales Staff at Jeep dealership on 8th and 9th of May 2023 11AM to 1PM at Bachittar complex, Sector7, Bye-Pass road, Channi Himmat, Jammu. Requirements: 2+ years of sales experience, excellent communication skills, ability to work in a team environment, and a valid driver’s license. Bring your resume and dress professionally. Join our team and grow your sales career with Jeep!
Phone No. 0191-3512172,73,74
Wanted
1. Salon Manager – Must be presentable and experience in client handling.
2. Front Desk Receptionist- Knowledge to operate basic computer system.
3. Stylist and Pedicurist – Excellent in skills and presentable.
For newly opened luxury salon
at Gandhi Nagar.
8899920777, 8899950777
JOB VACANCY
* Accountant for permanent office work
* Salesman (Male) for suits, sarees
* Helper for Shop (Male)
for a showroom in Jammu City
Contact: 9419182096, 7006915916
Required
2-driver
4 -helper
Location:- ladakh (shop)
Salary :- negotiable
Call:- +917051366162
Only non drinkers & non smokers
SOOD EYE CENTRE
JOB REQUIREMENT
Two Patient care Co-ordinators (Girl)
One Sale Girl for optical counter
Minimum Qualification Graduate
Contact No.: 7418111486/7418111487
Mail Id: ch.jammu@dragarwal.com
VACANCY
Required Sales officer for Jammu District and Rajouri District having experience of Sales line Contact : 9596640143 7006400408
Tiny Tots Hr. Sec. School
Lower Roop Nagar (Dhok Paloura)
(STAFF REQUIRED)
1) Biology Teacher upto
12th Class
2) Social Science (S. St)
Teacher upto 12th Class
3) Maid/Aaya-01
Contact with full bio data
Mob : 9419778089
Required
Area Sales Manager
HQ Jammu
A reputed Pharma Company looking for a Professional Manager having Minimum one year experience of Pharma Company Graduate with good communication and excellent knowledge of Jammu province market and Doctors may send their resume with photo &
gandhiji71@gmail.com
(Salary + Allowances best in Pharma Industry)