Fairly Widespread Light To Moderate Rain Likely Over J&K: MeT

SRINAGAR, May 7: Meteorological department predicts fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Amid mainly clear to partly cloudy weather at most places today the MeT office forecast of rain coupled with thunderstorm and lightning at most places of Kashmir and Many places of Jammu region on Sunday.

Hailstorm with gusty winds at a few places is also expected, the MeT office said.

It said there could be rain or thunderstorm at many Places of J&K with Hailstorm & gusty wind at one or two places on May 8 and weather will mainly remain dry from May 9-12.

The MeT has also advised farmers to postpone spraying of orchards & harvesting of crops till May 8.

It has also advised tourists to keep warm clothes & eatables ready as weather will be colder till May 8.

Weather turned cold as both minimum and maximum temperature dropped to 3-5 degree Celsius below normal in Jammu and Kashmir following rains that lashed plains while upper reaches received snowfall on Saturday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.5 degree Celsius on Sunday which was 4.2 degree Celsius below normal of 10.7 degree Celsius. It also received 6.8mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours till 0830hours.

The maximum temperature was also running 5.1 degree Celsius below normal of 23.6 degree Celsius in Srinagar.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low of 5.2 degree Celsius, 4.0 degree Celsius normal of 9.2 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of 2.1 degree Celsius which was 3.4 degree Celsius below normal for the famous tourist hot spot.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.2 degree Celsius and Gulmarg had a low of 0.4 degree Celsius which was 4.8 degree Celsius below normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir.

Kupwara recorded a low of 6.3 degree Celsius which was 3.0 degree Celsius below normal of 9.3 degree Celsius on Sunday, the MeT office said. (Agencies)