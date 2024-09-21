Bangladesh to seek extradition of ousted PM Hasina

DHAKA, Sep 20 : Bangladesh’s Interim Government will seek extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following the fall of the Awami League regime last month, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said.

According to leading Bangladesh media outlet The Daily Star, prosecutors for the International Crimes Tribunal have already been recruited, and authorities have made clear progress towards the trial of those accused of crimes against humanity during the student demonstration.

“Soon, the trial process will begin, and then we will seek extradition of former prime minister from India,” Nazrul said on Thursday.

Sheikh Hasina resigned and flew to India on August 5 after her government collapsed in the face of a violent and intense student-led uprising

Hasina, along with scores of ministers of her erstwhile government and senior Awami League leaders, are facing murder charges stemming from the July-August unrest.

A UN fact-finding team has also begun operations in Bangladesh to examine all human rights abuses between July 1 and August 15, . (UNI)