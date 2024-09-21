Abdullah accuses BJP of aligning with pro-Pak elements

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 20: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah today accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of siding with those who support Pakistan and advocate for a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah made these remarks while speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Friday following Eid Milad-e-Nabi (SAW).

His comments were in response to allegations of BJP leaders claiming a nexus between Pakistan and mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the National Conference and Congress. These allegations followed a statement from Pakistan’s Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif, who allegedly claimed that the NC and Congress are unified in their efforts to restore Article 370.

Abdullah dismissed these allegations as baseless, saying that his party does not promote Pakistan’s agenda. He criticized the BJP, claiming that those who accuse his party are the real agents of Pakistan.

“Those who are blaming us are actually the agents of Pakistan. Did they not release those who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan? Did they not free those demanding a plebiscite and those who brought money from Pakistan? Are they not standing with them?” he asked. He challenged the BJP to identify any member in their ranks who supports Pakistan’s agenda.

Regarding the party’s performance in the first phase of Assembly elections held on September 15, Abdullah expressed satisfaction and optimism for the upcoming second phase scheduled for September 25. He was confident that voters would turn out in large numbers to support the NC.