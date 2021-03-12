Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: Shikara rally organized at Dal Lake

SRINAGAR: A mega Shikara rally was organized on Friday on the first day of “Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’’- India@75 for celebrating 75 years of Independence of India.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, who led the Shikara rally here in Dal Lake said that the events that are being organized across the Valley in the day to come, will be showcasing the tradition, culture and Kashmiriyat.

Khan while talking to the reporters, said that the first leg of the celebrations of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, started today from Baramulla where a main function was held and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering through virtual mode.

He said that the Shikara rally was later organized here in Dal Lake with a concept and programme of the event is to showcase the ‘Azadi’ (Freedom).

“Series of events will be organized at 75 different places. Developmental oriented programmes in which the work done in the past 70-75 years will be highlighted. The people are being involved in the programmes. The flow of tourists is high and the best concept was to organize the event at the places where tourist flow remains high,” he said.

75 Shikaras were selected for a rally today, Khan, who led the rally, said. He was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole and the city Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu. He said that such events will be organised at 75 different locations with variety of cultural events.

He added that several other rallies including car rallies, cycling and other cultural programmes including Bandepather will be organized in the days to come. He said the tradition, culture and Kashmiriyat will be displayed in the series of events.

Pertinently, Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- which marks the beginning of the celebrations of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, was launched by the Prime Minister today. The main function was organised at Uri where freedom fighters including Maqbool Sherwani were remembered and tributes were paid to them as well. In Jammu, the function was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

As per Baseer Khan, through these functions, “we are going to achieve the milestone by fulfilling the dreams of forefathers. Everybody must contribute towards fulfilling the goals.” The Advisor Baseer Khan said that these events will continue for 75 weeks with 75 programs everyday that will enthral people of J&K UT who can walk through the memory lane of past so many decades as memories of age old culture of Kashmir will come alive yet again in a place that was known as a abode of peace.