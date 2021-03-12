Sahitya Akademi announces Bal Sahitya Puraskar, Yuva Puraskar 2020

NEW DELHI: Sahitya Akademi on Friday announced a list of 21 winners of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar and 18 recipients of the Yuva Puraskar for the year 2020.

The names were announced on the opening day of Akademi’s annual ‘Festival of Letters’ event here.

Ganga Sharma (Dogri) and Muzaffar Ahmad Parray (Kashmiri) are among others who will get Yuva Puraskar for their collection of poetry.

The Bal Sahitya Puraskar has been won by Syed Akhtar Hussain Mansoor (Kashmiri) for his poetry.

The other recipients of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2020 include Shiv Dev Sushil (Dogri).