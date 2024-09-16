Azad vows to bring revolution in development works in Chenab region

‘Poor will get free electricity, ration under my Govt’

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 15: Former J&K Chief Minister and DPAP Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad today claimed that he will bring revolution in the development works in Chenab region and provide free electricity and ration to the poor in J&K if his party comes to power in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing two public rallies in the Doda East constituency including Thathri today in support of DPAP candidate Abdul Majid Wani, Azad reiterated his commitment to the development of the Chenab Valley, claimed that the region will witness renewed progress under his leadership.

He highlighted the extensive development work carried out during his tenure as Chief Minister and Union Minister. “Whether it is Doda or any other area in the Chenab Valley, the massive development witnessed during my leadership stands as proof of our dedication to uplifting this region,” said Azad.

Former Chief Minister assured the people that DPAP will continue to prioritize infrastructural growth and welfare in the Chenab valley. He further said that significant developmental strides in Chenab Valley, including the establishment of medical college, university, schools, districts, roads, tehsils, and hospitals, were all made during his tenure as Chief Minister and Union Minister.

“For over 70 years, other parties have exploited the people of this region and ignored their needs. But all the major works were done when I was in office,” Azad said.

“These parties do not understand the pain and struggles of the poor. I have personally felt the pain because I, too, come from a village and understand the hardships faced by common people,” he added.

Azad assured the people that DPAP will continue to work for the upliftment and welfare of the region’s most marginalized sections. He urged the people to remain vigilant against communal politics and division based on religion, particularly during the election period. He stressed for the importance of unity, stating, “We will ensure equal development for everyone, regardless of caste or creed. My only desire is to bring relief to the poor and uplift the underprivileged,” he said, highlighting his commitment to the welfare of all citizens.

“We provided free ration to the poor, but the present government has reduced the scale. We had given free land through the Roshni Scheme, but this government stopped it. We will restore the Roshni Scheme and ensure free ration up to 50 kg for the poor,” he added.

He further committed to significant relief measures, promising, “No electricity bill will be charged from the poor.” In his vision for development, Azad stressed the need for better infrastructure, stating, “We will ensure road connectivity to all villages, even to the last house on the mountain.”

Azad also outlined plans for rapid progress, announcing, “We will introduce double and triple shift work culture to accelerate development.” His message was clear that the focus will be on restoring support for the underprivileged and ensuring comprehensive development for all.

Azad voiced the deep concerns of the people following the revocation of their rights on August 5, 2019. He pledged to introduce Legislation in the Assembly that will prevent outsiders from buying land or securing jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We will safeguard the rights of the people and ensure that their land and jobs remain protected,” he stated firmly. He also expressed grave concern over the rising issue of drug abuse among the youth. “Our young generation is getting involved in drugs, and we must act swiftly to stop this menace,” he said.