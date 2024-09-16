SBI opens branch at Phallian Mandal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: State Bank of India (SBI) today inaugurated a new branch in Jammu at Phallian Mandal.

The ceremony was graced by the Chief General Manager (CGM) of the Chandigarh Circle, Krishan Sharma in the presence of Ravindra Gupta, Deputy General Manager J&K Module, and KJ Raina, Regional Manager Jammu.

The event was further graced by the presence of the Sarpanch of Phallian Mandal Balbir Singh, SBI customers and staff members. The new branch aims to enhance banking services and providing greater accessibility to the residents of Phallian Mandal and its surrounding areas.