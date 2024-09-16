Statehood right of people, would be restored: Tankha

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 15:While emphasizing that J&K has faced injustice, Member of Parliament and senior AICC leader Vivek Tankha stated today that Statehood is the right of the people and will be restored.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Tankha stressed the need to give the NC-Congress alliance and other partners a chance to pull J&K out of what he termed as “darkness.”

“Statehood is your right and it will be restored; even the Supreme Court has issued directions in this regard. People must give the alliance a chance,” he said.

Tankha noted that Congress has always honored Kashmir and Kashmiriyat. He urged that if people want this to continue, they should support Congress, a pan-India party.

He expressed a commitment to ending the injustice done to the people of J&K by establishing an accountable Government and ensuring good governance, expressing optimism about having a popularly elected Government soon in J&K.

Tankha outlined the party’s promises, including working for women’s empowerment, providing good healthcare, safeguarding the rights of OBCs, and securing the rights of Kashmiri Pandits.

He highlighted that the package announced by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits was the largest of its kind and unmatched by any subsequent Government.

“We will fill 100,000 vacancies if elected and open 4,400 schools across J&K. I also met with a delegation of 2,500 contractual teachers seeking regularization and assured them that if elected, we will resolve their issue. Additionally, I will advocate for their case to ensure they receive equal salary and benefits,” he said.