Asha Bhosle thanks Smriti Irani for helping her reach home after PM’s oath ceremony

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Friday thanked newly-appointed Cabinet minister Smriti Irani for helping her out in the rush following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath taking ceremony.

The 85-year-old singer revealed she was stuck in the “crazy rush” post the ceremony when Irani spotted her in the crowd and came to her rescue.

“I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely,” Bhosle tweeted along side a picture of hers with Irani.

Praising the minister for her gesture, the veteran singer said her caring nature is the reason for her resounding Lok Sabha win over Congress President Rahul Gandhi at his family bastion Amethi.

“She cares and that’s why she won,” Bhosle added.

Irani responded to Bhosle’s post with a ‘namaste’ emoji.

In PM Modi’s new cabinet, Irani will serve as the Women and Child Development minister along with retaining her previous portfolio of the Textile ministry, according to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (AGENCIES)