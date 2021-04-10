As Covid cases surge, SKIMS cancels all sanctioned leaves

SRINAGAR: In view of the continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, the SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) administration Saturday announced cancellation of all the sanctioned leaves with immediate effect.

“All the sanctioned leaves of the staff of SKIMS and its Medical College Bemina (except leave on extra ordinary grounds) are hereby cancelled with immediate effect in view of the surge of COVID-19 Pandemic cases,” reads an order by Director SKIMS Dr. A G Ahanger.

“Accordingly, the employees are advised to resume duties immediately for maintenance of essential services. No fresh case of earned/casual leave shall be entertained,” it further adds. (KNO)