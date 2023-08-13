Artists of Hima Kaul stage Nukad on Brig Rajinder Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: Renowned film actress and theater director, Bhasha Sumbli, under the aegis of her theatre Institute, Hima Kaul Kalanidhi, today staged a Nukkad at Udhampur on Brigadier Rajinder Singh the saviour of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Nukad was conceived and directed by Bhasha Sumbli in which heroic role and supreme sacrifice of Brigadier Rajinder Singh were highlighted.

Bhasha Sumbli said that The National School of Drama, New Delhi and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, are celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the completion of 75 years of Independence.

Bhasha said her organisation is performing street plays in several districts of J&K along with her fellow artists who are raising awareness about ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign given by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

These Street Plays are being performed in different parts of J&K and yesterday one was staged at Akhnoor near LOC and today at Udhampur near Northern Command’s he added.

The plays will be staged at other places in the region to awaken the patriotism amongst the masses on the topic ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and honoring the sacrifice of our soldiers.

Actors who are performing are Abhishek Sharma, Sahul Dutt, Bhavani Singh, Soham Kashyap, Sunil Soni, Anmol Raj and Bhasha Sumbli herself.

In the play, there is a mention of Panch-Pran given by the PM.

Along with this, the immortal sacrifice of Brigadier Rajendra Singh, the brave son of the soil and first Mahavir Chakra Awardee of India, was depicted and tribute was paid to him. The street play Meri Mati Mera Desh is being hugely appreciated by the general public of J&K.