People’s hardships piling up under BJP rule: Raman Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir residents want the restoration of their “honour and dignity”, JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today demanded holding the much-delayed Assembly elections in the Union Territory for the empowerment of the people.

“The people across Jammu and Kashmir are feeling disempowered by the bureaucratic regime. On the other hand, the unnecessary delay in holding Assembly elections has given rise to a feeling of alienation among the people that needs to be addressed at the earliest,” Bhalla said in a public rally at Darap in RS Pura area of Jammu South constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla alleged that the basic needs of the people be it electricity, drinking water, roads, infrastructure for hospitals and educational institutions have been completely neglected by BJP Govt.”As the civil administration has completely collapsed, it is the right time to restore the confidence of the people who are feeling sidelined with no elected representative or government in place,” he said.

Bhalla said Congress from the last nine years has been challenging and questioning the Centre’s wrong policies and programmes and launched several campaigns notwithstanding the fact that several attempts were made to silence our voice. “BJP’s failure to deal with issues like unemployment, price rise and the overall prosperity and security of the country is clearly visible in the current situation of the common people. Their hardships are piling up as BJP continues to favour the rich and neglect the poor,” Bhalla added.

He asserted that Congress party is determined to expose the hypocrisy of the BJP Government. “Rahul Gandhi has been vocal on the failures of BJP. This is the reason that the Government is targeting him to suppress any criticism,” he said and added that silencing of leaders inside the Parliament was also being aggressively practiced by the ruling party to protect their lies.

Taking a dig at the BJP led government, he said that the government has failed to create jobs for the youth and instead of creating new jobs, BJP is on the wrong track and is damaging the present job scenario with its flawed recruitment and retirement laws.

The meeting was organized by Sarpanch Kashmir Singh and prominent among those present on the occasion include Block president Amrit Bali, Satish Sharma, Ex- Sarpanch Shamshar Singh, Basant Kumar, Baldev Singh Wazir, Pawan Bhagat, Balbir Singh and others.