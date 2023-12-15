Article 370 verdict

Sir,

The Supreme Court’s recent unanimous decision affirming the Central Government’s resolution to annul provisions of Article 370, thereby conclusively settling the long-standing issue surrounding Jammu and Kashmir’s special status is a welcome development.

The verdict, delivered by a five-judge bench, marks the final closure of this contentious chapter, emphasizing the supremacy of Presidential powers. It is a watershed moment, underscoring the end of decades of arm-twisting and fallacious premises, and heralding a new era of integration and development for the region.

As the nation celebrates this historic decision, it is crucial for political entities to unite for the common objective of progress and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. The collective focus must now pivot towards sustained peace, development, and the unequivocal enforcement of the rule of law.

Megha Jamwal

Jammu