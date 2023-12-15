Sir,

I write to commend the Viksit Bharat SankalpYatra for bridging the gap between the Government and citizens. This nationwide initiative effectively informs and empowers people about key Government schemes, ensuring benefits reach the deserving.

The Yatra, launched on JanjatiyaGaurav Divas, has covered 2.7 lakh Panchayats, focusing on the socio-economic upliftment of the marginalized. It highlights the positive impact of flagship schemes like PMJDY, Ayushman Bharat, and PMKSY, fostering inclusiveness and empowerment.

The Yatra’s emphasis on personal interactions and success stories resonates with the citizens, promoting a sense of collective welfare. Kudos to this transformative journey towards a more informed and empowered India.

Sushil Seth

Rehari, Jammu