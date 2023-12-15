Police Attaches Properties Of 2 Involved In Drug Peddling In J&K’s Poonch

POONCH, Dec 15: Police have attached property of two persons allegedly involved in drug peddling in Poonch district, an officer said on Thursday.

Police attached the property of accused Shakar Din, including a house of his in Degwar-Terwan village, for his involvement in drug peddling, they said.

A JCB excavator and tractor belonging to Mohd Yaseen, the other accused, were also seized in drug peddling, UAPA, and Explosive Substance Act, they said.