Article 370 abrogated to boost economic development, end discrimination: US lawmaker

WASHINGTON: An influential US lawmaker has said that the Indian Government’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was to support efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost economic development, fight corruption and end caste and religious discrimination.

India on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into union territories.

Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla in a tweet thanked Congressman Wilson for his statement at the US House of Representatives expressing strong support “for India-US relations and India’s recent initiative to usher in a new paradigm of good governance, development & socio-economic justice in Jammu And Kashmir”. (AGENCIES)