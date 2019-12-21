Centre should include Muslims in new citizenship Act: SAD chief

PATIALA: BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) urged the Centre on Saturday to include Muslims in the new citizenship law by bringing an amendment to it, and said there should not be any exclusion on the basis of religion.

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees belonging to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities facing persecution on the basis of religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Replying to questions posed by reporters here, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “We strongly feel that the Muslim community should be included in it (amended Citizenship Act).” (AGENCIES)