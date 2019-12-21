No change in GST rates till revenue stabilises: Sushil Modi

NEW DELHI: The Convenor of Group of Minister on Integrated Goods and Services Tax, Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday ruled out any hike in Goods and Services Tax rates.

“I want to assure you that not a single state including the Union Government is ready to raise the tax rates,” Modi said at the industry chamber FICCI annual convention in the national capital.

He said there is no possibility of any change in GST rates till the revenue stabilises, adding that media reports have been wrong in predicting an increase in the rates. (AGENCIES)