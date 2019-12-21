CAA not anti-Muslim, lots of misconception about it: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday defended the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying it is not anti-Muslim and described the “apprehensions and misconception” surrounding the newly enacted legislation as “unfounded and motivated”.

Seeking to allay the “needless fear-psychosis” sought to be created in certain sections of the society, he said the only purpose of the Act is to ensure the wellbeing of the minorities who have been “persecuted on the basis of religion” in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act is not anti-Muslim from any angle and the misconceptions and apprehensions surrounding the Act is unfounded and motivated,” Singh told reporters here. (AGENCIES)