Anti-CAA protests singe UP: 16 killed, 263 cops injured

LUCKNOW: A police post was torched in Kanpur on Saturday amid fresh incidents of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Uttar Pradesh’s several districts including in Rampur and Aligarh as the toll in the violence in the last two days rose to 16.

The latest death was reported from Rampur on Saturday evening, where one person died and several people, including policemen injured as clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police.

Five two-wheelers, including one of a mediaperson and one of the police, and a car were set afire during the violence and five protesters were injured in police lathicharge, officials said.

“Of the five injured, four were referred to Meerut for treatment where one died, while another is in a serious condition. Around a dozen protestors have been detained,” District Magistrate (DM) Aunjaneya Singh told reporters. (AGENCIES)