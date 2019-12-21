Army to raise retirement age of non-combatant troops to 58 year

NEW DELHI: With an aim to retain the skilled workforce, the Indian Army has come up with a proposal to raise the retirement age of over three lakh foot soldiers in non-combatant role up to 58 years.

However, for implementation of such policy it needs Government’s approval. If the Army gets approval, it would be done in phase manner. Firstly, the retirement age will be increased to 50-54 year then finally to 58 year. The idea to implement it in phased manner as the Army wants the recruitment drive should also be continued. Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat has asked all commanders to share their opinion on this. (AGENCIES)