Art 370 abrogation not acceptable to people: Mufti

‘People need a firm voice in Parliament’

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 22: Continuing her campaign for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti stated today that they stand against the abrogation of Article 370, terming it illegal and unconstitutional.

While addressing the media persons during a roadshow in the Sirhama area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Mufti emphasized the need for a voice that will challenge the decision made in August 2019, asserting that it was not acceptable to the people of J&K

“The abrogation of Article 370 was illegal and unconstitutional; we will stand against it and give voice to the people, declaring that the decision made in 2019 is unacceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and it must be reversed,” she said.

Mufti noted that competition is tough for any candidate but expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received not only from Kashmir but also from the Pir Panjal region.

“People realize the importance of having a voice that will advocate for the issues faced by the people of Kashmir to the authorities in Delhi, addressing the Kashmir issue and the atrocities committed since 2019,” she remarked.

Reflecting on the 2019 elections where the people of south Kashmir did not vote for the PDP, Mufti highlighted her continuous efforts to address issues since then, stressing that violence has brought nothing beneficial to the people of the Valley.

“Although you were disappointed with me and did not vote for me back then, it didn’t deter me from speaking up about the issues faced by the people of Kashmir. I am here to seek your support because it strengthens me,” she affirmed.

The former Chief Minister emphasized that the Lok Sabha election transcends beyond the rivalry between NC and PDP; rather, it is about ensuring that the voice of the people is heard in the Parliament of the country.

“In 2002, you elected Mufti Sayeed, and we took several measures to address your concerns. Now, it’s important to vote and ensure the right representation in the parliament. This election is not about Omar and me; it’s about amplifying the voice of the people in the Parliament, especially when our dignity and assets are at stake,” she asserted.

”This election is about who can effectively represent Kashmir in these challenging times. We provided a sense of security to the people, which they won’t forget. They might have been upset with us, but the PDP remains in the hearts of the people,” she said.