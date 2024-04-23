CS assesses progress on development of youth Employment & Skilling portal

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 22: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today reviewed progress on creation of J&K Employment & Skilling portal being developed by Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) in association with the NIC and IT Department here.

The meeting was attended by all the stakeholders including ACS, Forests, Principal Secretary, Finance, Vice-Chancellors of University of Kashmir/Jammu, Central University of Jammu/Kashmir; VC SKUAST Kashmir/Jammu, VC, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, VC, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, VC, Cluster University, Srinagar/ Jammu, Commissioner Secretary, IT, Commissioner Secretary, I&C, Secretary, SDD, SIO, NIC besides HoDs and other concerned officials.

While assessing the work done, so far, on this youth portal, the Chief Secretary enquired about different components and services to be on boarded over it. He maintained that this portal should be developed in a way to act as a single window for assessing different career related avenues by the youth.

Dulloo also asked for making this portal comprehensive for youth by including all the relevant features related to their search for employment, gaining skills and receiving training, credit linkage and availing entrepreneurship opportunities. He told them to make the success stories of each field available too for inspiration and guidance of other aspirants.

The Chief Secretary called for taking on-board the concerned Government departments, skilling institutions, universities, financial institutions and other private organizations having a role to play in this direction.

He also asked for integrating all the schemes to this portal after necessary standardization of the same to make them presentable and plausible for the aspiring youth. He delineated that the gradual developments to be made in future should be area-wise mapping of human resources, holding surveys, use of AI-based tools for decision support system for aiding policy makers.

The Chief Secretary said that this portal should offer the avenues for looking after the opportunities for internships, vocations and scholarships for continuation of education.

Other participants also gave their suggestions like making provisions for hands-on training, addition of other content and making this portal more productive.

The representatives of BISAG-N gave virtual demonstration of this portal depicting its different features for understanding and evoking suggestions from others. They further added that these suggestions would be incorporated in the final version of the portal as and when made live here.