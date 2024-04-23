Central Sanskrit University celebrates Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: Central Sanskrit University Shri Ranbir Campus celebrated its Annual Day and unveiled a 100- feet high National Flag mast in the premises of the University.

On this occasion, special guest CRPF DIG Anupam Sharma among the dignitaries said that the National Flag is a symbol of our pride and we should respect its honour. Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Srinivas Varkhedi said that the tricolor is a symbol of our pride and glory.

The Annual Day Program was inaugurated by chief guest Padmashree Prof Vishwamurthy Shastri and Vice Chancellor Prof Srinivas Varkhedi. The program began with Vedic invocation by Dr Praveen Kumar of Veda Department.

Students presented a welcome song and the welcome speech was given by Campus Director Prof Shridhar Mishra.

Speaking on this occasion, Padmashree Prof Vishwamurthy Shastri said that students should make continuous efforts to move ahead in every field of the country and society.

In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor Prof Srinivas Varkhedi appealed the students to set high goals in their life and told them the importance of hard work in realising the goals of life.

During the function, the students of the campus enthralled the audience by presenting cultural programs like songs, dances and dramas. After that, the winners and meritorious students in the annual sports competitions were awarded medals and certificates. Program coordinator Prof Satish Kumar Kapoor presented vote of thanks.

A special program on upcoming examinations was also conducted in which students of all the campuses of the university and Adarsh Vidyalayas from different parts of the country took part through online mode.

On this occasion, Dr Rishiraj, Dr Ramdas Sharma, Dr Madan Kumar, Dr Pramod Kumar Shukla, Dr Ratan Pandey, Dr Harishankar Pandey, Dr Anoop Kumar, Dr Pradeep Mishra, Dr Suman Chandra Pant, Dr Madan Singh were present. The program was conducted by Dr Sarvesh Tripathi.