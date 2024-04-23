DGP reviews security preparedness for LS elections in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

Anantnag, Apr 22: Director General of Police R.R Swain reviewed the security preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in a joint officers meeting held at south Kashmir’s Anantnag District today.

The meeting was aimed to assess the readiness of the forces deployed for the elections, facilitating a collaborative effort towards ensuring the safe and successful conduct of the upcoming polls.

During the meeting, the DGP held detailed discussions with senior officers of the J&K Police, CRPF, Army, ITBP, BSF, SSB and intelligence agencies. The meeting focused on the security arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the elections. The DGP sought inputs from the officers on various projects planned to ensure safe and secure elections.

Key discussion points during the meeting were focused on election preparedness, addressing all logistical and administrative aspects related to the process, facilitating seamless coordination with the forces, addressing any challenges or concerns that may arise as the election process unfolds.

During the meeting, emphasis was given on the critical need for joint area domination by the CAPF, Police, and Army before and during the election period. To ensure the highest level of operational efficiency and coordination, the officers also focused on briefing key personnel and Coy Commanders, outlining their respective roles and responsibilities, and providing real-time updates on evolving security scenarios.

DGP impressed upon the participants to implement the action plan strictly for the security of candidates and polling booths. He said that the security arrangements for Polling booths should be put in place efficiently, keeping in view the sensitiveness of the areas. The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of all forces to work collectively and strategically, upholding the democratic values and principles, and preserving the sanctity of the electoral process.

The meeting was attended by ADG CRPF Rajesh Kumar, ADGP L&O, J&K, Vijay Kumar, GOC Victor Force Maj General Balbir Singh, IG CRPF (SOS) Ajay Kumar Yadav, IG CRPF (KOS) G.K Verma, IG BSF Ashok Yadav, IGP Kashmir Zone V.K Birdi, DIGs Police (SKR), CRPF, SSB, and ITBP, Sector Commanders 1, 2, 5 & 12, Nodal COs of CRPF, all District SSPs of South Kashmir Range, SSP Budgam and other senior officers.