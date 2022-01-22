Arrest of ‘social media terrorist’ just beginning: Dr Andrabi

* Reviews work at Jamia Masjid Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 22: Chairperson Waqf Development Committee of Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and National Executive Member of BJP, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today visited Markazi Jamia Masjid Complex at Talab Khattika in Jammu and reviewed the progress on the construction work undergoing there with the help of Waqf assistance.

Dr Andrabi was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of J&K Waqf Dr Jahangir, Administrator of the Jamia Masjid Mudasir Wani and others. She inspected the on-going development works and discussed the management of funds and future plans to develop the complex as a National level Religious Tourism Centre in Jammu. CEO Dr Jahangir apprised her about the progress of work and the requirements to undertake the proposed projects.

Speaking on the occasion Andrabi assured that the Central Waqf Council will consider and approve the no-interest loan for developing the project as needed. She also assured that she will be taking up the development projects with the J&K Tourism Department for their development assistance so that this site is developed as a Mega Religious Tourism Centre in Jammu.

While speaking to the media and replying on arrest of the kingpin of the online campaign against the educated girls of J&K when the issue was raised by her with the Lt Governor, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that she was approached by many parents, teachers and girls who were feeling devastated by the campaign and she was also shocked to learn about it and without any delay she requested the Lt Governor who instructed the police to act and Police acted swiftly to nab the kingpin from Anantnag yesterday. But the case is not solved as yet. All those who have been sharing the posts, making indecent, criminal comments need to be arrested and booked under the stringent laws.

“For the past three decades, we have allowed this non-sense to flourish in J&K, but now no such organized social subversion can be allowed anymore,” Darakhshan said.

“Cyber cell of J&K Police is still not working as expected and I appeal to the Police authorities to take a call at the earliest to re-activate the Cyber Cell of J&K Police. “It is just one scandal under the scanner of law, there are many more such platforms which still propagate hate, non-sense on social media and the national security and the law enforcing agencies need to take a call,” WDC Chairperson said.