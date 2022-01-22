Driver injured as truck plunges into gorge on NH

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Jan 22: A driver sustained injuries after the truck he was driving skidded off the road and fell into the deep gorge near Shalgadi Chamalwas area on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today morning.

As per reports, a truck bearing registration number HR38U-4552 was on its way from Jammu towards Srinagar, when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into deep gorge near Shalgadi Chamalwas area on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

After getting information, police team along with locals and volunteers of NGO Banihal rushed to the spot, rescued the driver and subsequently shifted him to SDH Banihal for treatment.

Click here to watch video

The injured driver has been identified as Ramesh Kumar (36), son of Surum Chand, a resident of Chennai District Udhampur.

A case under relevant Sections has been registered at Police Station Banihal and investigation started to ascertain the cause of the accident.