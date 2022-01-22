ADGP reviews security arrangements for Republic Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 22: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh held a meeting with Jammu based officers of Police, CID, Security, CAPF and intelligence agencies to discuss and review the police security arrangements required to be made for the celebration of Republic Day at Conference Hall, Zonal Police Headquarters, here this afternoon.

ADGP Jammu Zone reviewed a security arrangement that has already been made in and around the venue and arrangements that shall be made on the day of theu Republic Day function at M.A Stadium, Jammu.

He stressed on proper and intensive foot patrolling and surveillance of the areas in and around the MA Stadium Jammu, checking of hotels and other lodgements’ on regular basis, joint nakas that have been established at selective places in border areas so that ANE/ASE trying to sneak in the city are intercepted well in time.

On the border management front, Mukesh Singh stressed upon officers to lay joint nakas on all the possible infiltration routes and also on the roads originating from Border. “Night Patrolling on National Highway be intensified and any input related to infiltration should be disseminated with all concerned on real time basis. All Border Police Stations, Police Posts and VDCs should be strengthened and proper briefing be given to them by supervisory offices regarding nature and importance of duties to be performed by them”, ADGP added.

Besides, ADGP Jammu further stressed for timely intelligence collection and sharing, proper co-ordination among all the agencies, Army, PMF, Traffic and Security wing in their respective areas of jurisdiction for smooth conduct of the national event.

In addition, a power point presentation was also given by SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli regarding detailed planned deployment for Republic Day function at MA Stadium, Jammu and its surrounding areas.

Officers who participated in the meeting included Commissioner (SB) Jammu, DIG JKS Range, DIG CRPF, Jammu, DIG BSF, Jammu, SSP PCR Jammu, SSP Jammu, SSP Security Jammu, Commandant, IRP 18th Battalion, SSP CID SB Jammu, SSP APCR Jammu, Assistant Director IB, Jammu, Additional SP CID CI, Jammu, Additional SP Traffic City, Jammu, etc.