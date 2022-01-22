JMC Commissioner visits Bhagwati Nagar dumping site

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 22: Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Avny Lavasa today visited dumping site at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu to observe the ground scenario.

She was accompanied by Chief Transport Officer, Zone-III and Transport Officer. She issued on spot directions to the concerned for proper and scientifically dumping of waste at the site and added that waste should not be littered everywhere and road leading to the dumping site should be properly cleaned and waste should be lifted well in time.

The JMC Commissioner further directed the concerned for installation of dustbins wherever required so that people can put waste in the dustbins and the littering of waste on roads could be avoided. She added that if there is any requirement of repair of machinery involved in dumping of waste, it should be brought into her knowledge.

She stated that providing sanitation to the citizens is mandate of Jammu Municipal Corporation for which every official/officer has to put his efforts for providing basic amenity to the citizens of the City.