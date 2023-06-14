Around 53 Lakh Tourists Explore Jammu Region In First 4 Months This Year

Jammu, Jun 14: Emerging as most favourable destinations, the picturesque hot-spots of Jammu region witnessed huge footfall of the tourists not only from all over the country but also from abroad as around 53 lakh tourists have visited in the first four months of this year.

The visitors explored the famous as well as virgin destinations of Jammu region among which Bhaderwah, Patnitop, Sanasar, Mansar, Surinsar were among the most favorites.

Official sources said that from January to April this year, a record 52.69 lakh tourists visited parts of Jammu region.

“Tourists influx has increased manifold in Jammu region with the highest number of tourists visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine,” official sources added.

They said that this year in the first five months, 38.47 lakh pilgrims visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, adding, “Jammu region is popular for pilgrimage tourism but apart from that people also explore other destinations famous for leisure tourism, adventure tourism, health and wellness tourism, border tourism and much more.”

Sources said in total in the first four months, 52,69,473 domestic and 43 foreign tourists/pilgrims visited the Jammu region out of which, highest were in the month of April.

Sharing figures, official sources said that in January, 9,32,890 domestic tourists, three foreigners,

in February 7,37,954 domestic tourists, five foreigners, in March 16,45,231 domestic tourists, 23 foreigners and in April 16,57,399 domestic and seven foreigner tourists visited parts of Jammu region.

To woo tourists to the Jammu region, Directorate of Jammu Tourism will be boosting the adventure sports including paragliding for which the applications have also been invited from the aspirants for professional training in handling the adventure sports activities.

Administrative Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on June 5 at a function in Basohli, had said that the Department of Tourism is committed to promoting Basohli as a major Tourist Destination of J&K and the Department shall make all endeavours to bring it to the global tourist map with modern-day State of the art facilities and infrastructure.

All critical gaps that need to be worked upon, shall be addressed by the Tourism Department, especially under the aegis of ‘Swadesh Darshan’ and other similar schemes of the Union Tourism Ministry, Dr Shah had said. (AGENCIES)