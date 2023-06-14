Drug Peddler Nabbed With 3.4 Kg Ganja In J&K’s Reasi

JAMMU, June 14: Police on Wednesday arrested one drug peddler with contraband of ganja (cannabis) in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said during checking at Balni, one drug peddler identified as Suraj, resident of Serwad, Katra, was arrested and 3.4 kg ganja recovered from his possession while he was riding on a scooty.

A case has been registered and investigation started.