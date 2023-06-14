PM Distributes 70,000 Appointment Letters In Rozgar Mela

In J&K, 323 Recruits Receive Appointment Letters

SRINAGAR, Jun 13: In the 6th edition of nation-wide Rozgar Mela today Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters to over 70,000 newly inducted recruits across the country via video conferencing. As part of the nation-wide event held simultaneously at 43 locations across the country, the functions also held in J&K at the Convention Centre in Jammu and J&K Bank Corporate Headquarters in Srinagar witnessed appointment of 323 recruits during the Rozgar Mela.

In his virtual address to the participants on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the candidates and their family members for the achievement and emphasized upon the significance of stepping into governmental roles for the appointees during the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’. He said, “It is a very crucial time as the new entrants into the government will be carrying the goal of making India a developed country in the next 25 years.”

“As we continue to develop as a nation, the kind of trust that the world is showing on India and its economy is unprecedented. Even though major nations continue to struggle with their finances, India is taking its economy to new heights with foreign exchange reserves at a record high”, PM added.

Earlier, Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh gave an overview of the youth-centric programs of the Prime Minister during the last nine years. He said, “During the last nine years as Prime Minister (PM), Narendra Modi Ji sought to institutionalise the government recruitment process by introducing the practice of holding regular Rozgar Melas. While bringing in reforms to ensure transparency in recruitments and creating lacs of new government jobs, he has also emphasized upon the alternative means of employment resulting in millions of self-employment opportunities through various financial schemes.”

Minister of State for Defence and Tourism (GoI) Ajay Bhatt was the Chief Guest at the Rozgar Mela event at Jammu, which was attended by Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, Convener UTLBC (J&K Bank MD & CEO) Baldev Prakash, Commissioner Secretray (GAD) Sanjeev Verma (IAS), Deputy Secretary (DFS) Sanjay Kumar Roy, Bank’s General Managers Sunit Kumar and Syed Rais Maqbool besides new appointees, senior government functionaries and bank officials.

The Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta presided over the Rozgar Mela function at CHQ in presence of General Manager Sushil Kumar Gupta, Deputy Secretaries (J&K Govt.) Malik Suhail and Shoaib Naikoo, DGM Arshad Qadri besides the appointees and other bank officials.

Speaking on the occasion, MoS Ajay Bhatt said that the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to deliver on all its public commitments. “Rozgar Mela is an evidence of one such commitment regarding the employment generation, wherein lacs of youth have been provided jobs in Central government departments and PSUs”, he said.

Member Parliament Jugal Kishore thanked the Prime Minister for the massive recruitment of youth under the Rozgar Mela and expressed hope that all the appointees will serve the people to the best of their abilities.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Convener UTLBC (MD & CEO) Baldev Prakash said, “At UTLBC level we always recognize the importance of empowering youth and providing them with opportunities to earn dignified livelihoods not only for themselves but employing others also in the process. We firmly believe that the key to sustainable development lies in harnessing the potential of our young generation by equipping them with the resources to flourish in a competitive world.”

On the occasion, MoS Ajay Bhatt, MP Jugal Kishore along with MD & CEO Baldev Prakash handed over the appointment letters to 215 new recruits in Jammu, while as at CHQ, the dignitaries handed over the job letters to 58 appointees who attended the Rozgar Mela including the 42 appointees of J&K Government and 16 recruits of EDB, J&K Bank and SBI.

With flashing smiles of confidence and success, the recipients on the occasion expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the union government led by visionary PM Narendra Modi.

“I am excited to have received the appointment letter for a job. After listening to the insightful address of our PM, I will try my best to serve the people and the country so that we confidently join the league of developed nations”, said an enthusiastic woman at the Jammu function.