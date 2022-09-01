Army hands over boy to Pak

SRINAGAR, Sept 1:

A Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) boy, who had sneaked to this side of the border inadvertently in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, was handed over by the Indian Army to their Pakistani counterparts today, Defence officials said.

They said that the boy had crossed the Line of Control from a village in Teetwal sector recently and was later detained by the Army. The Indian Army handed over the boy as a goodwill gesture, they added.

The Indian Army handed over the boy to the Pakistan army at Teetwal bridge that connects two parts over Kashmir in the area. The Teetwal crossing bridge is located on the Kishanganga river.

“The boy was kept by the Indian troops with due care and Pakistani authorities were informed on the hotline of the whereabouts of the child. The boy was handed over to the Pakistani authorities this afternoon,” officials said.

On the occasion of repatriation, the representatives of civil administration, Karnah were present, they said.(UNI)