Army detains two suspects near military station in Samba

JAMMU: Army on Tuesday detained two suspected persons while they were roaming under mysterious circumstances near Ratnuchak Military Station in Samba district.

“Two persons were found roaming near Military Station Kaluchak this morning,” reliable sources here said.

They added that Army persons on finding them suspicious, detained them, adding, “they were questioned and interrogated.”

Sources added that Pakistani links were reportedly established from both while some videographs, pictures and maps were also allegedly recovered from them.

“Both the persons have been handed over to the police for further action,” they said adding that more details were awaited. (AGENCIES)